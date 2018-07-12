Masi, Dr. Larry Augustine, Jr., - 40, of San Diego CA, passed away June 27th. He was born in Ocean City, NJ, on May 31st, 1978, to Larry and Lucy Masi of EHT, NJ. Larry Jr. graduated from Ocean City High School and went on to receive a B.S. degree from the University of Delaware in Biochemistry. He received his Medical Degree from the UMDNJ in 2004. Larry completed his residency in Chicago, before moving to San Diego to practice psychiatry for 14 years in CA. Dr. Masi was known to his colleagues, residents, nurses, and patients as a compassionate and caring physician. He is survived by his parents Larry and Lucy Masi, his brother Christopher (Rebecca Boss), his sister Monica Masi Amadio (Steve Amadio) and nieces Allison and Elizabeth, as well as many extended family members. His wonderful spirit, joy, talents and compassion for others will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at 10 AM Receiving Time and 11 AM Memorial Service at Ocean City Baptist Church, at 10th & Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ. Flowers can be sent to The Ocean City Baptist Church, Ocean City, NJ 08226, or in lieu of flowers, a Memorial Gift may be made to the The L. Masi MD Mental Health & Wellness Fund. Make check payable to National Christian Foundation, and mail to Ocean City Baptist Church, 10th & Wesley Ave, OC, NJ 08226.
Larry, I am so very sorry to read about your son. Please know that you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. My husband and I send our condolences to you and your family. Marci (Peller) Bakke and Russ Bakke
