Masker, Thomas C., Sr., - 76, of Mays Landing, passed away on January 12, 2020. Tom is survived by his wife Annie, two sons James and Thomas, Jr., and daughter Kathy Peters; and grandsons Andrew. Jr. and Troy Peters. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Emmalee. He is also survived by brother Joseph Masker (Nonnie); nephews Joseph and John Masker (Christine) and niece Teresa Masker; Christine Masker and several grand nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Tom graduated from St. Joseph Grammar School in Key Port and St. Mary High School in South Amboy, NJ. Tom was an avid supporter of the Mays Landing Athletic Association. He donated countless hours over 25 years to the youth of Hamilton Township. He had served as Coach, President, VP, Treasurer, Secretary, and member. Tom and his brother Joe owned and operated Masker Construction Co. for over 30 years. A viewing will be held on Saturday, January 18 from 11 AM 12 PM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where a service will be held at 12 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Mays Landing Athletic Association, P.O. Box 712, Mays Landing, NJ 08330 (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhom.com)
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Masker, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.