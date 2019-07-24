Mason, Birda Mae, - 62, of Millville, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland, NJ. Birda Mae was born April 21, 1957 in Atlantic City NJ. She was predeceased by her Parents; Minnie Bettis-Thomas and Ross Spellman, Brothers; Arthur and Joseph Thomas and James Bettis, Sister; Joan Johnson and Daughter; Shatia Mason. She is survived by her Sisters; Brenda (Leon) Wallop of Pleasantville NJ; Delores Arrington of Galloway NJ; and Eleanor (Robert) King of Egg Harbor Township NJ. She is also survived by her children; Angela (Antwan) Mason of Egg Harbor Township NJ; Kenya Mason, Samuel Mason, and Albert (Lawanda) Mitchell of Houston Texas; Dion Robinson of Atlantic City NJ; Keyana Williams of Millville NJ; her partner Phillip Williams, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Birda Mae loved watching crime TV shows, Law and Order being her favorite, playing games on her phone, and snacking. Funeral Services will be held at The Godfrey Funeral Home 4008 English Creek Ave, Egg Harbor Township, NJ on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11am. The viewing will be from 10am-11am. For condolences to the family, please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

Tags

Load entries