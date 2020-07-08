MASON, CAROL A. (nee Klepacz), - 73, of Atlantic City, NJ, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020, after a long and courageous fight with cancer. Carol was born in Ventnor, NJ on June 4, 1947, and lived her whole life in Atlantic City. After attending Our Lady Star of the Sea School, Carol went on to and graduated from Atlantic City High School. For many years Carol was a Crossing Guard at Texas and Atlantic Avenues in Atlantic City. She was known for her love of the children she safely crossed. and her generosity to those she met on her corner. She greeted all with her warm smile and friendly wave. Carol was predeceased by her parents Anne and Emil Klepacz and her brother Michael. She is survived by her faithful husband of 53 years, Dennis, her loving son Kevin (Rosa) of Galloway; her best friend, caretaker, and daughter, Reenie of Atlantic City and her devoted sister Patti (Ray) of Absecon. Carol is also survived by her seven adoring grandchildren, Taylor, Tyler, Connor, Kevin, Vanessa, Michaela, and Jordan; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Carol had many special friends including Lynn, Bo, Sister Debbie, and Gary. She was happiest spending time with family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Carol 10:00 am Tomorrow, Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City. The Rite of Committal will be offered at Holy Cross Cemetery, Route 40, Mays Landing immediately following Mass. All required safety protocols will be followed at church and cemetery and face masks are required. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
