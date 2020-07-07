MASON, CAROL A., - 73, of Atlantic City, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Complete funeral arrangement will appear in the Wednesday, July 8 edition of the Press. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
