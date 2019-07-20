Mason, Elaine J. (Nee Warobe, Kraly), - 84, of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully at home on July 16th, 2019, with her family by her side. A native of Atlantic City, she was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Elijah C. Mason, Jr. She worked 23 years at Lenox China in the "Etch" department where she was Shop Steward for 20 years, a member of the Pension Committee, the Safety Committee, COPE, and was the department newspaper reporter. Before retiring, she worked 11 years in Room Service and 1 year in the Bombay Cafe, at the Trump Taj Mahal Hotel Casino. She was an avid reader, enjoyed football and her "soaps" on TV, and trips to the casino. She was especially happy when she was with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Kraly, her son, Richard Kraly, Jr., her sister, Mary Warobe Groff, her granddaughters, Amy Massaro (Steve), Lorie Walsh (John), and Caitlin Stenson (Rob), and her great-grandchildren, Kierstin, Julianna, Justin, Johnny, Kourtney, James, and Ryan - and her beloved dog, Izzie. At the request of the deceased, services will be private at the family's convenience.

