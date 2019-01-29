Mason, Kathleen Ann, - of North Wildwood, was granted her angel wings on January 16, 2019. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Kathy had touched in her very memorable life. Kathy was born in Camden, New Jersey and moved to North Wildwood, New Jersey with her family in 1970. She graduated from Wildwood High School and continued to receive a Bachelor's Degree from Glassboro State College and went on to earn her Master's Degree in School Psychology from University of Massachusetts. Kathy was a dedicated School Psychologist for the Lindenwold Public School District before retiring in 2012. She fought a long journey with cancer and inspired many with her strong will and spirit. Kathy will be dearly missed and will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends. Family was very important to Kathy, she is reunited with her parents, Stephen and Catherine Mason and her older brother, Stephen Jr. Survived by sisters and brothers, Patricia, Nancy, Timothy, Thomas and Brian. Loving Aunt to Abigail, Sarah and Timothy and Great Aunt to Noah, Eleanor and Henry. If you would like to honor her memory, please take the time to donate blood or contribute to Penn Medicine ( Abramson Cancer Center www.uphsgift@upenn.edu. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Notre Dame de la Mer Parish at St. Ann's Church, 2900 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ. Friends may call from 10:00 am to 10:45 am. Condolences may be sent to www.ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
