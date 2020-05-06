MASON, LYLE DEXTER, - 65, of Atlantic City, New Jersey, passed away suddenly on Wednesday ~ March 25th, 2020. Lyle was born on June 27th, 1954 to Bettie Doris Briggs Mason & Matthew Mason, Jr. in Philadelphia, PA. Lyle was a driven, creative, and truly talented achiever. He ended an illustrious career spanning many memorable years, as an Executive Producer at BET Black Entertainment Television, headquartered in Washington, D.C. Lyle is predeceased by: his Mother, Bettie Doris Briggs Mason. Lyle is survived by a host loving Family and many Friends. Lyle will be dearly missed. Services were Private. The family wishes to express their eternal gratitude to Mikal's Funeral Parlor for providing praiseworthy care, reducing their costs, and just being there for us during this our personal loss & worldwide crisis. For further info, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401 @ 609.344.1131.

To plant a tree in memory of LYLE MASON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries