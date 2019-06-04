MASSIE, DOROTHEA, - 70, of Atlantic City, (also known as "Dossie" or "Dotti"). She passed away on May 27th in her residence. She born and raised in Atlantic City, graduated from Atlantic City High School and earned an Associate's degree from Atlantic Community College and a Bachelor's degree from Stockton State College. After working for decades in various hotels and motels in Atlantic City, she spent several years employed at the Sands Casino before settling into a career she enjoyed for well over a decade until taking an early disability retirement from the U.S. Post Office in Atlantic City. Dorothea is glowing beautifully in a picture selected by her daughters to commemorate the time before Multiple Sclerosis (MS) began to eliminate from her life some of the things she loved the most - walking, swimming, traveling, driving, dining out with her family and friends, and dancing with her brothers and her beloved cousin, "Sissy". Her two daughters, six grandchildren, and one great grandson were her whole entire world. What hurt her the most about MS was not the loss of abilities nor the actual physical pain, but rather that she could no longer interact with her loved ones at the level she desired. Predeceased by her mother Dorothea Miller, father G Joseph Miller, the love of her life Kenneth Massie, and firstborn grandson Charles "Chuckie" Nicosia, Jr. Survived by her daughters Nicole Massie (Israel) and Sonia Massie (Mark); grandchildren Britni Gross (James), Sergeant Hector Palacio, Jr., Nicolas Palacio, Ali Wickward (Thomas), and Marielia Tucker; and great-grandson James Gross, IV;brothers Joseph (Linda), James, Richard (Patricia), Tony (Maggie), and Michael (Mary); and many nieces and nephews, cousins, in-laws, and family friends, including her lifelong friend Kay. Dorothea will be missed by her loved ones, yet knowing that she is free from the body that betrayed her through MS brings them great peace. Now, she can dance with Sissy in heaven for all of eternity! A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, June 6, at Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. Dr. Isaac Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, NJ, with Visitation starting at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made toward Multiple Sclerosis research. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
