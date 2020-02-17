Massie, Karen, - 64, of Pleasantville, entered Heaven's Gates Friday January 10 2020 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical after a courageous battle of pancreatic cancer and a weakened but ever giving heart. Karen was an incredible Mother, Sister, Cousin, Aunt, and Friend who will be remembered by her giving spirit, contagious smile, insatiable laughter, stubborn personality, matchless beauty, impeccable charm and sincere love for family and Friends. Karen graduated from Holy Spirit where she received a diploma, then went on to receive her Bachelors of Science at Seton Hall University. While attending Seton hall Karen participated in the ROTC program and upon graduation entered into the Army Reserve as the First Black Female Lieutenant from New Jersey. Throughout her life Karen has been a beacon of her community serving as coordinator for Pleasantville and Atlantic City Housing Authorities, coordinator at Bancroft where she worked with adolescents and adults that suffer from Autism, was also an advocate for sexually assaulted and abused women, and the Director/ Mentor of the Pleasantville Family Center where she helped develop the minds and talents of at risk Children. At an, early age of 55 she received her Master's Degree in Non Profit /business Management from Walden University. Let her courageous life and battle of cancer and a weakened heart serve in amazement at her strength from the Lord Almighty. She is preceded in death by her loving Mother Hilda Massie; her Father Emment Massie; and Brother Kenny Massie. She is survived by her Loving Fiancée, Thomas Bell; Brothers, Emment, Raymond and Robert Massie; Sons, Elwood, Galen, and Arrik Davis; Daughter in Law Sarah Davis, Chanell Davis; Grandchildren; Kaylah and Jasiah Sanchez, Jaslene, Leilani, Kristopher, Elijah, Avannah, and Zion Davis, nieces and nephews and host of other relatives and Friends. Services will be held on March 13th 11:00AM at Asbury Methodist Church with repass to follow at the Soldiers Home.

