Matalucci, Josephine H., - 99, of South Dennis, NJ passed away surrounded by family on October 7th, 2019. Josephine was just 28 days shy of her 100th birthday. Born in Philadelphia, PA to Michael and Mary Daurio, she was one of 6 sisters. Josephine was courted on horseback by the love of her life Anthony J. Matalucci, Sr. Married just prior to WWII, their marriage produced 3 children; Anthony J., Jr. (Donna), Michael A. (Lorraine) and Nancy Ann. After the war the family moved to Avalon where they helped to develop several notable family businesses. Devoted to her family, "Nan" was adored by her 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her fun-loving nature, an unmatched sense of style and the special shade of red hair known as "Josephine's". Josephine was preceded in death by her husband Anthony and her granddaughter Lisa Marie Matalucci. Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral service on Tuesday, October 15th, 2019 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing from 10-11 a.m.; Service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery, Rt. 47 South Dennis, NJ. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

Tags

Load entries