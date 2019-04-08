MATANI, CARL L., - 76, of Atlantic City, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at the AtlantiCare Medical Center, Galloway. Born and raised in Baltimore, MD. before relocating to what he called home, Atlantic City, NJ. Carl was a born entertainer, whether it was on stage performing or lighting up a room with his smile. Carl began his music career while living in Baltimore, but went on to spread his beautiful voice and music across the country with the ABC Trio, Ray Cousins, Bobby "Chic", and Johnny D'Angelo, among others. He then "hung up his bass" to serve as the Secretary/Treasurer of the Musicians Union for 30 years. He is predeceased by his father Romeo, mother Viola (nee Baranella) and brother Albert. Carl is survived by his loving wife and partner for 57 years - Bonnie (nee Horsey), his son Gavol, his daughter Deneen, granddaughters Brooklyn and Gabriella, his little furry friend Bella and many other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Carl Matani 11:00am TOMORROW, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Our Lady Star of the Church 2651 Atlantic Avenue, AC. Relatives and friends may call on his family from 10:00am at the Church. The Rite of Committal will be offered at a later date. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
