Matey , Robert E., - 82, of Egg Harbor Twp, On September 5, 2018, Formerly of Ventnor. Loving partner of the late Robert McLaughlin. Dear brother of William Matey (Josie) and the late John J. Matey (Jacqueline). Also survived by Loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Thursday 9:00-10:30 am at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1625 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Mass 10:45 am. Interment, Arlington Cemetery, Upper Darby. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to St. Mark's Church at the above address. Memory and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com "A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering
