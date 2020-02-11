Mathis, Gordon L, - 86, of North Wildwood, passed away on Friday, February 7th, 2020 in Cape May Court House, New Jersey after a long battle with cancer. Buck was born on November 13, 1933, in North Wildwood, NJ to Wilson Lee Mathis Sr. and Louise Harper Mathis (nee Miller). He graduated from Wildwood High School in 1952. Buck worked at his family's Mathis Garage in North Wildwood. He went on to serve in the National Guard from 1952 to 1960. Buck dedicated a lifetime of service in the North Wildwood Fire Department and Anglesea Fire Company for the City of North Wildwood. He was an active life member of the Anglesea Fire Company for 63 years, served as an active fireman from 1957-1989 and served as a volunteer from 1989 to 2020. Buck served as an active fireman for the North Wildwood Fire Department from 1960 to 1989, Deputy Fire Chief from 1974 to 1981, and Fire Chief from 1981 to 1989. Buck received a Lifetime of Service Award from The City of North Wildwood in 2019. He was honored in 1990 by the North Wildwood Volunteer Fire Group Company and the North Wildwood City Council by proclaiming January 20 th, in perpetuity, as "Chief Gordon Buck Mathis Day" in the City of North Wildwood. Buck was recognized by the State of New Jersey Senate for 30 years of service with the City of North Wildwood Fire Department. He was awarded the President's Award by the Anglesea Fire Company in 2006. Buck is depicted on the Firefighter's Memorial Monument outside of the Wildwoods Convention Center. Buck enjoyed watching Eagles football games and classic Westerns, building fire engine models, solving crossword puzzles, metal detecting on the beach, working on cars and other projects in his garage, Sunday dinners with his beloved family, and spending time with his cherished cat, Sarah. Buck is survived by his nephew, Wilson Lee Mathis III, of Barrington; niece, Sheryl Ann Murtaugh (nee Mathis), of Audubon; Sister-in-Law, Elizabeth Mathis, of Audubon; close friend and in-law, Paul Leo Scully III of Wildwood Crest; Great-nieces: Morgan, Mackenzie, Meredith, Karen and Stephanie; Great-nephews: Adam, Brian and Zachary. He is preceded in death by his brother, Wilson "Moose" Lee Mathis Jr.; father, Wilson Lee Mathis Sr.; and mother, Louise Harper Mathis (nee Miller).Funeral services will be held 11am Saturday Feb. 15th at the Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., N. Wildwood where friends may call from 9 to 10:45 am. Burial will follow at the First Baptist Church Cemetery, 200 Church Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Memorial donations in Buck's honor may be made to FMBA Local 56 North Wildwood Fire Department, P.O. Box 1172, Wildwood, NJ 08260 or Anglesea Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, 201 New Jersey Ave, North Wildwood, NJ 08260. Flowers are welcome. Condolences may be made to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com.
