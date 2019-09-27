Mathis, Jacalyn (Zagari), - 67, of North Wildwood, passed away on September 25th surrounded by her sisters and best friend Terry. A church visitation will be held on Monday morning from 9 am to 10:15 am followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 am from Divine Mercy Parish, 23 West Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Entombment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in memory of Jacalyn be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
