Mathis-Johnson, Dorothy E. "Dot", - 88, of Rio Grande, NJ, passed away at her son's home Monday, December 16th, 2019 with her family by her side. Born in Sea Isle City, NJ on June 10, 1931. She is predeceased by her parents Howard and Ethel, and stepmother Freda DeLancey. Along with her parents, she is predeceased by her husbands, John E. Mathis, Sr. and Conrad J. Johnson, Sr. While Dot held many jobs throughout her life her proudest job was that of mother. Dot moved to Rio Grande more than 60 years ago, residing there until recently. She truly loved this community. Dot was a member of the Rio Grande Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and Den Mother for Pack 59 of Rio Grande. Her and her husband Connie loved to take trips to Lancaster, PA. Dot is survived by her children: John Mathis Jr., Michael (Melissa) Mathis, Conrad (Rachel) Johnson Jr., Linda (James) Illing, and Michael Johnson; grandchildren: John III, Bob, Ryan, Devin, Logan, Matt, Tony, CJ, Jimmy, Shannon and Christina; her sisters: Helen Biggs and Barbara Bufalo; brother Howard (Linda) DeLancey Jr. Donations in Dot's name may be made to Starfish Equine Rescue, 311 Hagen Rd, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Dot's family would like to thank the ladies at Holy Redeemer Hospice for their help and also special caregiver daughter-in-law Melissa Mathis, who Dot loved dearly. Funeral services will be Friday, December 20, 2019, at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Service will start at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
