Mathis, Lawrence Adelbert, - 80, of Tuckerton, N.J., passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at Atlanticare Regional Medical Center, Galloway, N.J. He was born in Atlantic City, N.J., to parents Wilbert S. and Harriet M. Mathis. He graduated from Tuckerton High School, class of 57. Larry worked for Atlantic City Electric for 35 years, retiring as District Supervisor of West Creek Operations in 1994. He was an exempt member of Tuckerton Fire Co., served on Tuckerton Board of Ed. For 25 years, serving as president for 9. He was also a member of First United Methodist Church of Tuckerton, and Tuckerton Seaport. Larry is survived by his wife Dorothy Lee (Horner) Mathis, sons Brian Russell Mathis (Stacy), of Tuckerton, N.J., and Lawrence Adelbert Mathis Jr. (Barbara) of Little River, S.C., grandchildren Shane and Lauren, brother Russell B. Mathis, of Tuckerton, N.J., and sister Dorothy Pagliughi, of CA. Visitation will be Thursday, November 21, from 6-8 PM, and Friday, November 22, from 10-11 AM, with a Service at 11 AM., at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, N. Green St., Tuckerton. For condolences, flowers and more information visit www. woodfuneralhomeinc.com.

