Mattera, Lucy M., - 93, of Mays Landing, NJ passed away on Thursday morning, February 7, 2019. A life-long resident of Mays Landing, Lucy retired in 1986 after years of service to the United States Post Office, the Atlantic County Board of Elections and the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office. Lucy was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Altar and Rosary Society, the Brigantine Lodge of the Sons of Italy and the Egg Harbor Seniors. Lucy was the youngest of eleven children. Lucy enjoyed baking, crocheting, reading, and canning garden-fresh vegetables. Until recently, Lucy still enjoyed monthly luncheons with members of her Pleasantville High School graduating class. Lucy was a devoted wife to Danny, her husband of 64 years until his death in 2013. She was also a remarkable mother and is survived by her three sons, Jerry, Louis and Patrick. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Maria; five grandchildren - Michael, Steven, David, Daniel and Michaela; and two great-grandsons, Luke and Cayden. A viewing will be held at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing on Sunday evening from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm and at Saint Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Highway, Mays Landing on Monday morning from 10:00 am until 11:00 am followed by Mass. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.