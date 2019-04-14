Matthews, Astrid M. "Aggie", - 91, of Cape May, and a life-long resident of Cape May, passed away on April 10, 2019. Aggie was a deli clerk for over 25 years for the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company in Rio Grande and was an active member of the Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene in Erma. She was born in Wildwood to the late Nels Nelson and the late Hannah Errickson Nelson. She was preceded in death by her son Joey and grandson Brian. Aggie is survived by two sons, Howard "Buttons" Matthews and Harold "Pete" Matthews, 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at the Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene, located at 446 Seashore Rd, Erma, at 12 noon on Tuesday April 16th. Friends may call 1 hour prior to the service from 11am 12pm. Burial will immediately follow the service at Tabernacle United Methodist Cemetery, Erma. Contributions can be made in Aggies memory to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105l or the American Heart Association, 1 Union St., Robbinsville, NJ 08091. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
