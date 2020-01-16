Matthews, Carolyn (nee Berenotto), - 89, of Margate, a beautiful person inside and out, passed away peacefully Jan 12 on hospice care. She was 89. Born and raised in Atlantic City, she graduated from Atlantic City HS and later married her sweetheart Paul Matthews, Jr. They had 3 children and remained together until Paul's passing in 2014. Also predeceased are her son Christopher and recently, her brother Roy. Carolyn loved the beach and boardwalk, reading and playing cards. She enjoyed traveling and her favorite vacation was a trip to Europe aboard the QE2. Carolyn will be sadly missed by her daughter Debbie, son Dennis, many nieces and nephews and her caregivers Geri and Rhoda. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Holy Trinity Parish- Blessed Sacrament Church in Margate, with a viewing beginning at 10 am. Burial to follow at the Atlantic City Cemetery in Pleasantville. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Ventnor Linwood. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RJHK CONSTRUCTION All your construction needs with one call. Owner John Keen on-site on all …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.