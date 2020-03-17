Matthews, Patrick S., - of North Wildwood, NJ passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, June 30, 1920, he was a U.S. Coast Guardsman during WWII, a Philadelphia Fireman for 17 years, and retired to North Wildwood, NJ, in 1968. He was a Governor/Pilgrim of the North Wildwood Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #585, for over 50 years. He is survived by Daughters Patricia Frick (Joseph) and Theresa Morales (Ed) and Sons James Matthews (Rose) and Robert Matthews (Michele). He was predeceased by his loving Wife, Dorothy Matthews, Daughter Kathleen Sheahan and Son P. Michael Matthews. Also survived by 17 Grandchildren and 24 Great Grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Friday, March 20, 2020, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 2900 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ, where friends may call from 9:30 to 10:45 am, at the church. Interment will be in Cape May Veterans Cemetery, Cape May Court House, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be sent to the Eternal Word Television Network, (EWTN), 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210. Dad watched the daily Mass every day for the last 25 years on EWTN. Condolences may be sent to www.ingersollgreenwoodfh.com.

