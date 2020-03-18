Matthews, Patrick S., - 99, of North Wildwood, NJ Due to the Coronavirus the Viewing for Mr. Matthews as been changed to the Ingersoll Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ. from 9 am to 10:30 am Friday , March 20, 2020, the Mass of Christian Burial will for family members only at 11 am at St. Ann's Church. Interment with Military Honors at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Patrick Matthews as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

