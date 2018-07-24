Matura, William S. Jr., - 74, of Merion, PA, and Cape May Court House, NJ died suddenly Saturday surrounded by his family. Dr. Matura "Doc" was born and raised in Philadelphia to William Sr and Angela Matura. Since 1967, Doc was a well-known and beloved chiropractor helping the people of North Philadelphia. Even well into his retirement, Doc was admired and respected by his many patients. There's nothing Doc loved more than spending time with his family. It was his happy place. Family always included many friends and his son's gang of buddies whom he loved as his own..often taking many of them on family trips to the Bahamas aboard his beloved sportfish the Bak Kraker. Doc enjoyed being Popsadoo to his four grandchildren who were his world. As we mourn, we smile remembering many of Doc's Doc-isms. "Whatcha doin'? It don't get no better. Hey, Turkey! Russian, heavy on the Russian. Dewers Manhattan, up, sweet, rocks on the side. Whatever whatever. All the bells and whistles".and so many more. Doc and his wife, Suzanne who had been in love since he was 16 recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Doc is survived by his beloved wife, Suzanne (Gerger) Matura. His children William III and Colleen (Lilly) Matura of Marmora, NJ Jason and Carra (Harrison) Matura of Merion, PA & Adriane and Karl (Young) Matura of Lake Worth, FL. Grandfather of Mackenzie and Peyton Matura, Carly Breen and Colton Matura. He is preceded in death by his mother Angela, father William and sister Patricia Ann. Friends and family will be received on Wednesday July 25, 2018 from 5pm to 8pm at the Ellis Funeral Home, 529 Rising Sun Avenue, Philadelphia, PA. "If I was any better I'd be worried" A memorial service will be held at St. Damien's Roman Catholic Church Ocean City, NJ this Friday at 10am
