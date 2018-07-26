Matysik, Ann, - 90, of Somers Point, formerly of Willow Grove, PA, passed away on June 23, 2018. She was born on August 27, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA. She lived and grew up in Collingswood, NJ. Her maiden name was Ann Buchler, daughter of Agnes (née Cunningham) and Joseph Buchler. She was the sister of Thomas Buchler, Agnes (Buchler) Williams, Christopher Buchler and Theresa (Buchler) Voshell-all who preceded her in death. Ann married Bert S. Matysik, Jr. on August 25, 1951. They had a grocery/delicatessen business in Willow Grove, PA for 37-1/2 years. Ann worked as a telephone operator when she was younger before she helped her husband with his business. Ann was preceded in death by her husband and son-in-law Gregory Ciccarelli. She lived in Willow Grove, PA, for 44 years then moved to Somers Point, NJ in 1995. Ann is survived by a brother, Frank Buchler, of Arizona, four children: Roberta Ann (née Matysik) Marziani (Frank) of Willow Grove, PA, Reverend Robert B. Matysik of Atlantic City, NJ, Linda Susan (née Matysik) Ciccarelli (Gregory) of Atlantic City, NJ, William G. Matysik (Teresa) of Glenside, PA, one granddaughter Linda Crystal (née Ciccarelli) Meade (Kenneth) of Cherry Hill, NJ, and many nieces and nephews. Ann's Funeral Mass was conducted by her son, Reverend Robert B. Matysik, along with 16 priests on June 29, 2018, at Saint Nicholas Tolentine Church in Atlantic City, NJ. Her burial followed her Funeral Mass at the Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa in Doylestown, PA.
