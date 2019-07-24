Mauger, Paula E. (nee Flueky), - 70, of Petersburg, NJ passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Margaret (nee Rouleau) and Paul Flukey, March 1, 1949, in Millville, NJ. Paula graduated from Ocean City High School in 1967, fifty years before her twin grandsons, Jared and Jason Schiavone, and was able to participate in their graduation ceremonies. Paula attended beauty school after high school and worked as a beautician before getting married and starting a family. She was a life-long resident of Upper Township, living next to her sister, Kathryn Repici, and her cousin, William Flukey, for almost five decades. She enjoyed traveling with family, as well as spending holiday vacations with the Repici family. She had a life long friendship with Rina Terry, whom will always be treasured in her heart, but also made friendships with her co-workers at the Upper Township School District Office, where she was employed for twenty-five years. Paula was quick to tell you how she felt, however, she was generous in helping in any endeavor when asked. She is survived by her husband, Winfield Scott Mauger, Jr. of Petersburg NJ, married for over 50 years; her sister Kathryn Repici (Samuel) of Petersburg NJ; daughters, Amy Schiavone (Chris) of Corbin City; Jennifer Rhodes (Greg) of Lake Worth FL; Maureen Kelley (Jay) of Newark, DE; and Megan Mauger (Erich Ritter) of Marmora, NJ. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Jason, Jared, Nicholas, Kathryn, Anthony, James, and Ian; and several nieces, nephews, and special in-laws. She was predeceased by her son, W. Scott Mauger III (Scotty), in 1972 and her brother, Jim Flukey, in 2017. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days, especially her niece, Wendy Repici; the Hayes Floor 5 nursing staff at Shore Memorial; the aides and nurses at Autumn Lakes; and Angelic Hospice; as well as her doctors the last 3 years. A Mass of Resurrection celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 12 o' clock noon at St. Maximilian Kolbe, Church of the Resurrection, 200 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, New Jersey. Where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of mass. Burial will follow at Head of the River Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ. The family suggests memorial contributions to either March of Dimes in Scotty's name at marchofdimes.org/donate or to Palm Beach School for Autism in her Grandson's (Nicholas Comunale) honor at pbsfa.org. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
