Maul , James R., Sr. "Jim" , - 72, of Millville, James R. "Jim" Maul Sr. 72 of Millville and Shawcrest died on Sunday in the Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, PA after an extended illness. Born in Millville, Jim was a lifelong South Jersey resident. Jim was a co-owner and operator of the iconic Millville establishment, "Jim's Lunch", with his wife of 50 years, Rochelle (Arnes) Maul. Maulie worked the grill for over 45 years, and always had a story to tell. Over the years, Jim cracked as many jokes and he cracked eggs. He enjoyed the time he spent at the shore, and enjoyed fishing and golfing. The "Jims Lunch" golf trip and tournament was an annual event held in Myrtle Beach for many years. Jim also played golf with the "Millville Crew" that moved from the Cohanzick Golf Course to Centerton Golf Club. He loved to host his family and friends at the shore home and made many fine memories at the shore. When the family was young, Jim enjoyed traveling; by boat, motor home, and planes, as long as the family was together. After working hard over the winter, the family also enjoyed the time off in the summer to catch up on everything that happened over the winter at the restaurant. Jim always enjoyed his time at the restaurant as he loved his customers and loved to tell stories of days gone by. He started as a dishwasher, not long after marrying Rochelle on August 10, 1968. Jim and his father in law and grandfather in law hit it off. They admired his hard work and dedication. He soon became one of the main cooks and eventually spent his days from 6 am until 11 am on the back grill whipping up breakfasts and then immediately heading to the front grill, flipping burgers, and Texas weiners. Jim and Rochelle enjoyed spending Christmas' in Aruba once their children were grown. Jim and Rochelle loved spending their summers in their summer home and at the Jersey Shore. He loved to hunt, fish, shoot sporting clay, golf, skiing trips with his son and taking his family flying. Jim loved animals and had a special love for all the Labs the family had owned over his lifetime. Maulie was a member of the Millville Elks Lodge, the Millville Eagles, the Millville Moose, Millville Thunderbolt Club and had served in various offices for the South Jersey Scramblers motorcycle club. He and his wife were very generous to the community and had sponsored many youth sports organizations and clubs over the years. Jim is survived by his wife, Rochelle; son, James "Jim" Maul Jr., (Kellie); daughter, Nichole "Nikki" Maul, (Peter); brother John "Jack" Maul, (Nancy); grandchildren, Lauren Sheppard, (Roy), Jimmy Maul III, Justin Maul, Phillip Catlett, Travis Catlett, Peter Gonzalez III, Nicholas Gonzalez; great-grandchildren, Roy Sheppard Jr. and Kelsie Sheppard. Services will be held on Saturday at 11am in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home of Millville. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Relatives and friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday night from 6pm until 8pm and again on Saturday from 10am until 11am. Written condolences can be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com or SNJToday.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.