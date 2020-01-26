Maxwell, Jr, Charles Franklin, - 93, of Atlantic City, of Atlantic City, passed away January 24, 2020 at the Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield. Born in Atlantic City, he was a lifetime area resident, and a US Army Veteran of WWII and Korea. He retired from NJ Bell as a lineman/ splicer. Charlie was an avid hunter, an NRA life member, and former owner of Juniors Gun Store in Pleasantville. He was a local area repairman and contractor, known as "Mr. Fix-It." He was also a longtime owner of the Atlantic City Dairy Queen at Harrisburg and Ventnor Avenues. He is survived by a daughter, Charlotte and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife, Charlotte (nee Bross); brothers, George, Harry, Mahlon and sister-in-law Martha Klepac. Services and Burial will be private at the Atlantic City Cemetery in Pleasantville. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
To plant a tree in memory of Maxwell Jr Charles Franklin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
