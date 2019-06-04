Maxwell, Kenneth L., - 84, of West Creek, NJ passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Born in New Gretna, NJ to Lemuel and Eliza Maxwell, he was a lifetime resident of West Creek. Kenny was a hard working bayman who made his living clamming on his boat "Lazy Bones" for over 30 years. He followed clamming by working for Kenneth B. Maxwell Builders and Maxwell Funeral Home. He enjoyed simple living and never traveled too far from West Creek. He was best known by family and friends as a story teller who loved to reminisce about old times. He was a recipient of the Hurley Conklin Award in 2000. Ken is predeceased by his brothers Bernard, Ronald and Douglas and sister Janet. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years Carol Tams Maxwell, sons Kenneth B. Maxwell and wife Karen of Little Egg Harbor, Brian L. Maxwell and wife Denise of Lancaster, PA, Charles D. Maxwell and wife Cathy of Manahawkin and Eric W. Maxwell and wife Jill of Manahawkin, sister Beverly Phillips, grandsons Kenneth, Daniel, Andrew, Liam, Matthew, Dominic and Brian, granddaughters Emily, Amber, Olivia, Rachel and Michelle and 3 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday June 5, 2019 from 5 to 8pm and Thursday June 6 from 9am until is Funeral Service at 10am at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. Burial will follow at West Creek Cemetery. Arrangements under the care of Daniel E. Maxwell, Manager of Maxwell Funeral Home, N.J. Lic. No. 4696. For driving directions or condolences please go to www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.