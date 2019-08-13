Maxwell, Roger Earl, - passed away on August 8,2019. Roger was born on June 21,1937, in Atlantic City, NJ, to Edythe and Earl Maxwell. He lived there for many years, graduating from Atlantic City High School and Rowan University before moving around and settling with his family in Matawan and Holmdel, NJ, as well as Forked River, NJ. Roger began his working journey as a lifeguard on the Atlantic City Beach Patrol. He often reminisced about those years, and recalled the fun, the rowing championships, and the friendships that he formed. Roger went on to pursue his dream of becoming an FBI agent. He spent 30 years as a special agent in Tampa, New Orleans, New York, Newark, Staten Island, and Washington Headquarters. In Red Bank, N.J., Roger built the prototype FBI Computer/Telecommunications Center at Fort Monmouth. Upon his retirement, Roger and his devoted wife, Joan, moved to Apollo Beach, FL, where he became a real estate broker. They also began an incredibly active and fun filled life. They enjoyed cruising on their sailboat, fishing, and spending time with their family and friends. Roger also LOVED spending hours working in his basement and tinkering on his many boats. Roger was an engaged member in his community. He served on the Architectural Review Board in Symphony Isles and was actively involved in the Tampa Sailing Squadron. Roger also was a member of retired FBI Agents and enjoyed their monthly meetings and luncheons. In his spare time, he loved watching football, basketball, and old war movies. Roger and his big personality will be missed by many. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Joan Maxwell, his children, Bill (Susan) Maxwell and Sallie (David) Ivin, grandchildren Lauren Perry, Samantha Maxwell, and Melissa and Amy Ivin, grand-dogs Leo and Kenan, as well as extended family and dear friends. A celebration of Roger's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to "Society of Former Agents of the FBI Foundation," specify (Disaster Relief Fund), 3717 Fettler Park Drive, Dumfries, VA, 22025, or the American Heart Association.
