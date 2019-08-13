Mayer, Andrew, - 11, of Estell Manor, October 26, 2007- August 9, 2019, passed away in his home unexpectedly August 8, 2019. He was born to Jennifer Haines and Jason Mayer at Mainland Regional Hospital. Andrew attended Estell Manor Elementary School. In his free time, he played video games, skateboarded and rode his bike with his friends. He also enjoyed fishing and camping with his Dad. He played baseball for the West Atlantic County Youth League. He loved his collection of Vans shoes, the band Red Hot Chili Peppers and all animals especially his bunny Luna. Andrew was a smart boy who had a passion for anything with a motor and electronics. He planned to become a mechanic or a engineer. He was a loving boy to his family and friends. His smile and his laugh will be in our memories and hearts forever. Andrew is survived by his parents Jason and Laura Mayer(stepmom), Jennifer Haines and Chris Camp(stepfather); his loving siblings Anna and Abigail Mayer, Emily, Jayla, Benjamin and Melody Camp, as well as many loving family members, Great Grandparents, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, numerous wonderful cousins and countless friends. Funeral services for Andrew will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery. "Sadly enough, the most painful goodbyes are the ones that are left unsaid and never explained" -Johnathan Harnisch
