Mayer, Frank William, - 69, of Marmora, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Aug 11 at home with his beloved wife by his side. Born in Philadelphia he was raised and graduated from North Catholic High School. Shortly after graduation he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp serving overseas in the Vietnam War. Frank then worked for ACME Markets for 25 years. Before retiring he served as Dairy Manager in both Ocean City and Seaville locations for many years. Frank had many passions including collecting, music and sports. He was a diehard Philadelphia sports fan enjoying each season but especially his beloved Eagles. He was especially proud of his sobriety of 31 years and humbly guided many others down the long road to sobriety. He is predeceased by his parents and brother Robert. He was survived by wife Margaret A. Mayer, Son Jeffrey (Danielle) and four grandsons. His brothers Albert (Sue) and Carl and many loved nieces and nephews. A viewing for Frank will be held, Thursday, August 16, from 10am to 11am at Resurrection Church, Saint Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 Tuckahoe Rd, Marmora, NJ 08223. Where a Mass of Christina Burial will follow at 11am. The family encourages everyone to wear their favorite Philadelphia sports team gear in memory of Frank. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the American Cancer Society in his name. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
