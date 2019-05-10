Mayer, Joseph Richard, - 77, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on May 7, 2019. He was born on May 10, 1941 in Philadelphia and was predeceased by his parents, Joseph T. and Marie (Frieling) Mayer and his sister, Marie Mayer. He is survived by his two sons, Joseph Jr. and Michael; grandchildren, Timothy, Andrew, Michael, Jr., Melissa and his great grandchildren, Michala and Caleb. Joe also helped raise his two step children, John Romero and Jennifer Shreiner, and will be missed by his step grandchildren, JD Romero, Thomas and Coulson Shreiner. Joe worked many years for Aydin Controls as a foreman and later worked in Various Nursing Homes as Director of Housekeeping. He retired to Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey in 2005 from Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Joe enjoyed cooking, gardening and fishing. He found his true happiness when he moved to the shore and joined The Anglers Club of Absecon Island. He served many years there fishing, of course, and helping with maintenance and restoration projects. He was on the Board of Directors and loved the "Pier." There he made lifelong friends especially Edward Haehl, who helped Joe through his lengthy illness. Joe was also a member of the Silvers Club at his church, Saint Katharine Drexel and spent many hours donating his time to their mission fundraising projects. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10-11am at Saint Katharine Drexel, 6075 W. Jersey Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's memory to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.
