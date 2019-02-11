Mayer (nee DiMarco), Christine R., - 87, of Ocean City, NJ, passed away on February 6, 2019. Mrs. Mayer was born on October 23, 1931 in South Philadelphia where she was raised. She was the daughter of Anthony and Rose, and sister of Rose Mary. Mrs. Mayer married Joe Mayer in 1955 and moved to Ocean City, NJ where they raised a family of six: the late Joe, Jr., Stephen, Michael, Chris Ann, Beth Ann, JoAnn (still born baby). She also leaves behind many grand and great grandchildren .Don't mourn for Chris, say a prayer for her and us and remember the good times. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10 O'clock from Our Lady of Good Counsel R. C. Church of St. Damien Parish, 40th Street at Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 9:30 until time of Mass. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Charity of One's Choice, Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
