Mazetis Jr., John C., - 62, of Mays Landing , NJ, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 20, 2019. John was the eldest son of John and Louisa (Butterhof) Mazetis. He is predeceased by his father, John C. Mazetis, Sr.; his maternal grandparents, Henry and Mary (Guenther) Butterhof; his paternal grandparents, Anthony and Mary (Vikman) Mazetis; and his in-laws, Lawrence and Margaret Phelan. John is survived by his wife, Laura (Phelan); his mother, Louisa (Butterhof) Mazetis; his siblings, Mary Nyilas, Terry Ferante, Joanne Geisenhoffer (Joe), Roseanne Lugg (Joe), and Thomas; sister-in-law, Patricia Glembocki (Ron); his nieces and nephews, Jacki Lugg (Eddie Pagan), Bill Lugg, Mark Stuenckel (Kristen), Joe Ferante, Chuck Lugg, Joe Geisenhoffer (Kim), Megan Ferante, Mike Lugg, Becky Geisenhoffer, Maggie Geisenhoffer, and Gabriel Glembocki; and his eight great nieces, Xandra, Lanie, Phaedra, Molly, Clara, Emma, Makenzie, and Hazel. He will be missed deeply by his fur babies, Bella and Shadow. In addition, John leaves behind his Tai Chi and Qigong family along with many cousins and friends. For the past decade, John was pursuing his passion by instructing others in the art and practice of Tai Chi and Qigong, helping many along the way to heal both spiritually and physically. John was instrumental in starting many drum circles on the beach and surrounding area. He is known for master carpentry skills. John was an avid biker (OTHMC), Deadhead, kayaker, hiker and all-around outdoorsman. We will be celebrating John's life on Wednesday, June 26 with a visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, followed by Memorial Service at 7:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City (609-965-0357). Burial will be private.For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In memory of John, and in lieu of flowers, please plant a tree, shrub, or flowers. The family asks all of you to listen to your bodies, and if your heart tells you don't wait to visit your doctor! You know our love will not fade away

