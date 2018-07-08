Mazin, Nancy R., - 73, of Ventnor, passed away on July 7, 2018. A graduate of Boston University and Temple Law School. She worked as a family lawyer for over 40 years in South Jersey. She was predeceased by her parents, Alice and Joseph Spitalnick, her beloved husband, Aaron Mazin and her brother, Teddy Spitalnick and sister Arlene Mazin. Nancy is survived by her children Robin Van Metre and her husband, Dave, Martin Mazin and his wife, Sara, Gary Mazin, and Adam Mazin. Loving grandmother to Aaron, Joe, Abigail and Samuel. Also survived by her sister Nancy Spitalnick. Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside services Tuesday, July 10th, at 2pm, at Beth Kehillah Cemetery, 6687 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. Arr. ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City www.rothgoldsteins.com
