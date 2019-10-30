Mazurie, Chief John S., Sr., - 84, of Ocean View, Retired Sea Isle City Fire Chief passed away Sunday, October 26, 2019, at home surrounded by his children. John was born in Sea Isle City, attended Ocean City High School, met the love of his life Blanche at his Family's restaurant Mazurie's Café which was located on 50th street and Landis. They married in November 1953 soon after John built their family home at 121 50th Street where they raised their 4 children and lived until the death of his beloved wife in October 2016 after which john moved to Ocean View with his daughter Joyce. John proudly dedicated 58 years of his life as an active / life member of the Sea Isle City Volunteer Fire Dept., where he served as Chief for forty-eight years. He also served as the City's Fire Subcode Official until retiring at age 80. John was a very talented man and had many trades, as a young man he was a truck driver and a member of the Teamsters Local 676, he served as a staff Sargent in the Army National Guard until his Honorable discharge in 1962, he then started his own business known as John's Appliance Service serving Cape May County for approximately 20 years. Together John and Blanche operated 3 laundromats in Sea Isle, owned and operated school buses transporting the children of Sea Isle to Ocean City High School. John later built a 52-foot commercial boat and became a commercial lobster fisherman. After selling that business he became a registered builder and built homes in Avalon, Middle Township and Dennis Township. Among his civic and community affiliations John was a member of the New Jersey State Fireman's Association, Cape May County Fire Chief's Association, Cape May County Office of Emergency Management, Past Vice President of the Sea Isle City Board of Education, a Mason in Cannon Lodge No. 104 of South Seaville, amongst many others. Surviving are his children Denise Hemby, Joyce Allegretto (Bill) and John S. and Lea Mazurie, Jr., grandchildren Drew and Elizabeth Bakley, Marc and Mikhaila Hemby, Jenna Hemby (Josh Groleau), Daniel Allegretto (Angela Greto), John S. Mazurie, III and Leo Mazurie and 7 great-grandchildren. John is proceeded in death by his beloved wife Blanche, Daughter Linda, his parents John S. Mazurie and Gertrude DeVault and Son in Law Paul Allegretto. His Funeral Service will be offered Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 12 o'clock noon at Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of service. A Graveside and Masonic Service will follow in Seaville Methodist Cemetery, Seaville, NJ. The Family suggests those who desire to send memorial contributions to Sea Isle City Fire Dept., P.O. Box 9, Sea Isle City, NJ, 08243 Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
