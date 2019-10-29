Mazurie, John S., Sr., - 84, of Sea Isle City, NJ passed away, Sunday, October 27, 2019 with his family by his side. His Funeral Service will be offered Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 12 o'clock noon from Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of service. Burial will follow in Seaville Methodist Cemetery. His complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's Press. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

