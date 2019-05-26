Mazzella, Josephine C. (nee Avellino), - 92, of Sea Isle City, NJ passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at her home. Born in Ponza, Italy, she was formerly of Bronx, NY and a resident of Sea Isle City since 1953. She was a member of Catholic Daughters and the Holy Rosary Society of St. Joseph's Church, and a member of the PTA for St. Joseph's School in Sea Isle City, NJ. Mrs. Mazzella was the owner of Mazzella's Bakery and Deli in Sea Isle City, NJ for 55 years retiring in 1999. She was predeceased by her husband Silverio and daughter, Laura Mazzella-Price. Surviving are a daughter, Mary Jane Gleeson (Thomas D. ) of South Seaville, NJ, a son, Silverio P. Mazzella (Janet) of Wilmington, NC, two brothers, Biagio Avellino (Carmela) of Bronx, NY, Pompeo Avellino (Linda) of Palm Coast, FL, nine grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock from St. Joseph's RC Church, 43rd and Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ where friends may call from nine o'clock until the time of mass. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1801 North US Highway 9, Swainton, NJ 08210 or the charity of one's choice. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
