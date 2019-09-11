Mazzeo , Rita C. (nee DeChurch), - 90, of Hammonton, NJ passed away Monday, September 9th, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Rita was born on January 9th, 1929 to Mary and Camillo DeChurch of Medford, NJ. She was the youngest of 16 children. After growing up on a large farm in Medford during WWII the family moved to a house in Marlton, NJ which is now the Marlton Tavern. Rita worked side by side with her husband John at Mazzeo Photography Studio in Hammonton for over 50 years. They were married for 60 years and loved to travel and vacation throughout the United States and Europe. Her loves included the boardwalk and going out to eat, but more than anything else spending as much time as possible with her family who meant the world to her. Rita is predeceased by her parents, her loving husband John W. Mazzeo, 10 brothers, Joe and Mike Gatto, Frank, Tony, Henry, John, James, Tommy, Danny & George DeChurch. Five sisters, Katie Conte, Annie Jennings, Mary DiMarino, Viginia Iannotti and Angie Iannotti. Rita is survived by her children, Son, Jack and Janet Mazzeo, daughters Marilyn and Joe Zimmatore and Kathy and Bob Bucknam. Nine grandchildren, John Mazzeo (Melinda), Deanna Mazzeo-Shimborski (Adam), Joseph Zimmatore, Michael Mazzeo, Kathy Britt (Kevin), Michelle Bucknam, Robby Bucknam, John Zimmatore, Amy Bucknam and five beautiful great-grandchildren who say that she was the best Nana in the World. Rita is also survived by her sister-in-laws, Diamond DiChurch, Joan DeChurches, Sue Kolasa and her lifetime friends the two Dottie's. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Sunday, Sept. 15th from 6:00 8:00 pm at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third St. Hammonton, NJ. Another viewing will be held Monday morning September 16th from 10:30 11:30 am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 am. Entombment will follow at Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. Donations may be made in Rita's memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society 226 French St. Hammonton, NJ. To share condolences,www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Atlantic City is getting a supermarket. Can the resort keep it?
-
After pedestrian death, EHT residents frustrated with pike lighting
-
'Celebrate America Parade' coming to Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday
-
UPDATE: Second power outage resolved in Cape May County
-
State finds Pleasantville schools' half-days too short
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.