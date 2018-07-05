Mazzeo, Robert, - 61, of Elm, NJ, Suddenly on July 3, 2018. Beloved husband of Phyllis (nee Wicks). Devoted father of Amanda (Bob) and Robert (Liz). Dear brother of Ronald Mazzeo and Maryann Figueroa (Bruce) and the late Joseph. Proud grandfather of Karlie, Malayna, and Jacob Mazzeo. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Bob was the owner of Mazzeo Lawn Services, was a driver for DiMiglio Co. in Elm and retired supervisor from Caesar's Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City after 32 years of service. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Saturday morning 9:30-11:00AM at the Solid Rock Baptist Church 420 South White Horse Pike Berlin, NJ 08009. Funeral service 11:00AM. Cremation will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to Solid Rock Baptist Church at the above address. Arrangements under the direction of the COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME. For additional information or to email condolences:CostantinoFH.com
