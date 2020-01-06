Mazzone, Anthony, - 33, of Mays Landing, lost his battle with addiction after a long, hard fight, on Friday, January 3, 2020. Anthony was born in Atlantic City, NJ, on August 9, 1986, and he lived most of his life in Mays Landing. Anthony was a NASM certified personal trainer who was passionate about his craft. He was a gentle soul with a warm heart who was focused on helping others achieve their fitness goals. He was most recently employed by Thrive Personal Training at Echelon Health and Fitness, where he found a second family who supported him and loved him. Anthony was passionate about music, and released two rap albums earlier in his life under the stage name "Prof-ecy". He was also an avid skateboarder. His skateboarding took him on many travels with his friends, "The Militia". Anthony leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Mary Jo, of Mays Landing, his brother, Matthew, of Somerville, MA, his father, Anthony C., of Sunrise, FL; his aunts and uncles, Beverly and David Woldow, Cindi and Chuck Guillermain, and Mark and Barbara Mazzone; his cousins, Jamie Slenkamp, Jessica Woldow, Jennifer Campion, Cody Trout, and Ty Trout. Anthony is also survived by many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. His funeral service will be held at 3pm, at Boakes Funeral Home, Mays Landing, on Wednesday, January 8th, where friends may call from 1p to 3p. One of the ways to combat this terrible disease is through the early detection and treatment of mental health conditions. Therefore, memorial contributions may be made to Spread the Love Foundation at spreadthelovefoundation.com, to support mental health education in our community and schools. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)

Tags

Load entries