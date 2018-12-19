Mazzone, Augustta L. "Gussie", - 89, of Atlantic City, died suddenly on December 15, 2018. Born in Pleasantville, May 19,1929, she lived in Atlantic City most of her life. Gussie retired from many years as a bookkeeper at Taylors Exxon in Margate, NJ. In recent years, Gussie most enjoyed cooking and baking with her great granddaughter, Zalia. She was known for her quick wit, sense of humor and kind heart. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Philip Mazzone Sr. Gussie is survived by her sons: Steve (Beverly), Jim and Phil, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.She will be missed by her family and dear friends. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 21, 2018 from 10-11am with a service beginning at 11am at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield. Interment will be held at Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery in Estell Manor. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to www.adams-perfect.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.