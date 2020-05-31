McAndrew, Claudette, nee Bucceroni, - 80, of Ocean City, onWednesday May 27, 2020. Bornand raised in SouthPhiladelphia, PA,shegraduated fromHallahan High Schooland workedat Newbold Brokerage Firm for many years. She married William (Bill) McAndrew in 1981 and moved to Ocean City, NJ. Claudette worked at Boscov's as a cashier trainer until she retired.She was amember of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion and also very active in the VFW Post 6650; both of which her husband was a lifetime member. Claudette is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Marian and Arthur Mullin, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. Claudettewas preceded in death byher husband William McAndrew, brother Emil J. Bucceroni, and nephew Charles Bucceroni. Due to current circumstances, burial will be private with a Memorial and Celebration of Life to be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be givenin Claudette's honorto:The American Cancer Society, Any children's cancer research charity of your choosing, AmericanLegion Morvay - Miley Post 524: PO Box 363, Ocean City, NJ 08226, or the VFW Post 6650: 1501 Bay Ave. Ocean City, NJ 08226. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
