McAnney, Howard O., - 80, of Hammonton, NJ passed away peacefully at his son's home with his family by his side. Born and raised in Lower Bank, NJ, he retired as a teacher from the Elizabeth Board of Education in 1998. Along the way he taught at Ranch Hope in Alloway, NJ and Delsea Regional High School from 1971 1984. He served the Lord as a pastor in Williamstown, Mays Landing, and Woodstown, NJ. He also served our country in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Midway during the Vietnam War. Howard also loved being on the water and duck hunting. Howard is predeceased by his parents Orville and Olive McAnney. Surviving is his wife Mae (nee Woodhead), three sons, James McAnney (Eva) of Wayside, NJ, Pastor Dan McAnney (Marcy) of Hammonton, NJ, and Mark Thomas Brady of Manheim, PA; two daughters Rebecca Susan Polk of Milford, DE and Holly Anne Naugle (Ray) of Glenview, IL, and one sister Diane Otey of Wilmington, DE. Loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation Friday June 14th at Victory Bible Church 816 South Egg Harbor Rd. Hammonton, NJ. A memorial service will be celebrated at 12:00pm. Burial will be at Lower Bank Cemetery per the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Victory Bible Church Building Fund. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ. To share condolence www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
