McBrearty, Josephine "Jo", - 87, of Pleasantville, passed away on a Wednesday September 12, 2018. Jo was born in Cleveland, Ohio to the late George and Grace Mehaffey. She was formerly employed as a sales clerk at Steinbach's Department Store in the Shore Mall in Egg Harbor Township. Jo was formerly a member of the First Baptist Church of Atlantic City and also attended the Absecon Presbyterian Church. She was a gracious woman and always kept God close in her heart. In her later years she took great enjoyment in working in her garden and feeding the birds that came to visit in her yard. In addition, she spent time playing with and loving all of her family pets. Jo was the beloved wife of the late Alvah R. McBrearty and she is survived by her children Joy Duke (late fiancé John), Stephen McBrearty (Robin), Gail Kurtz (Robert) and Mark McBrearty (Linda). Jo is predeceased by her late granddaughter, Jennifer Bukta and is survived by her grandchildren Kendal Cobb, Holly Gibson, Sean McBrearty, Arthur and Erica Hartwell, Kelly Kurtz, Mark and Grace McBrearty, 5 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jo's Life Celebration Memorial Service on Friday September 21, 2018 at 7PM at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Tilton Road and Infield Ave Northfield. Friends may call after 6:30PM at the funeral home. Interment is private. To share your fondest memory of Jo please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations in Jo's memory to the Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave Absecon NJ 08201.
