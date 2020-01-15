McBride, Mary V. "Ginny", - 59, of Somers Point, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. Born January 12, 1960, in Bristol, PA, Ginny grew up on the beach in Ocean City and graduated OC High School in 1977. She married the love of her life, Mike, in 1986. Ginny was a terrific wife, a wonderful mother, and an outstanding grandmother and sister. Ginny worked for many years as the produce manager at Acme Markets and as a waitress at several restaurants throughout her life. She loved driving her '68 Nova, going on motorcycle and boat rides with Mike, and spending time with their friends. She loved watching her three sons play sports and telling stories about her boys whenever she had the chance. She adored her grandchildren and loved spending time around them whenever she had the chance. In her free time, Ginny loved to read and relax at home with her family close by. Ginny is survived by her loving husband, Mike McBride, and their three sons, David (Lauren) of Linwood, Steven (Jaclyn) of Northfield, and Danny (Lisa) of Lantana, FL. She had 6 grandchildren, Celia, Brian, Madison, Mackenzie, Milena, and Quinn. Her two sisters, Janice Smith of Pen Argyl, PA, and Susan (Joe) Neill of Beesleys Point, several nieces and nephews, and family cat "Macky". Ginny was predeceased by her parents Samuel and Janice Dysart, brother Jim Dysart and the family dog "Bo". Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial gathering on Friday, January 17th, 3-5 pm at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Rd. Somers Point, NJ 08244. Ginny had asked that any contributions in her memory be made to Quinn's Fight Against Leukemia by donating to Kids Cancer Foundations of South Florida, 246 Royal Palm Beach Blvd. Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 or at www.kidscancersf.org/donate. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
VENTURE TANK CO. Everything OIL TANK related: · Installations · Scans · Sampling · Removals …
Local Contractor Stell Roofing & Siding "We'll beat any other contractors pricing with q…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.