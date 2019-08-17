McBride, Theresa J. (nee McCullough), - 79, of Cape May Court House, 10/2/1939-8/12/19, passed away peacefully with her son, Tim by her side. Tracey has left a great legacy of love, rich with promise, two sons, Tim, (Lisa) of Beesleys Point, NJ and Bernard "Buddy", (Patty) of Sarasota, Florida and seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Tracey was born in Philadelphia and graduated from the Little Flower High school in 1957. She raised her son's in Northfield, NJ, where she and her husband lived for 30 years. Tracey and Bernard McBride shared 51 golden years of happiness together. (predeceased 2011). She was active and in many organizations throughout her life; Pan Am airlines in Philadelphia, and later she became a travel agent in South Jersey, where her biggest account was the Miss America. She also became a world traveler during her years as an agent; spending time in Ireland and South America with her family. After retiring Tracey and Bernard settled in Punta Gorda, Florida where she was an active member in the Sacred Heart Church, a volunteer at the Charlotte Harbor Chamber of Commerce, an active member in the PGI Civic Association, and the Charlotte Country Republican Executive Committee, as well as the Charlotte Country Historical Society. One of Tracey's hobbies during retirement was playing Mahjong at the Punta Gorda Country Club. She loved to travel and she was blessed to celebrate her 50th Wedding Anniversary with her beloved husband in Italy in 2009. Tracey led a beautiful life of adventure and happiness. Family and Friends are invited to a visitation on Monday, August 19th, 2019 from 10-11am at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish/Church of St. Bernadette, 1421 New Road in Northfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the American Cancer Society in Tracey's name. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com

