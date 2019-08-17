McBride, Theresa J. (nee McCullough), - 79, of Cape May Court House, 10/2/1939-8/12/19, passed away peacefully with her son, Tim by her side. Tracey has left a great legacy of love, rich with promise, two sons, Tim, (Lisa) of Beesleys Point, NJ and Bernard "Buddy", (Patty) of Sarasota, Florida and seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Tracey was born in Philadelphia and graduated from the Little Flower High school in 1957. She raised her son's in Northfield, NJ, where she and her husband lived for 30 years. Tracey and Bernard McBride shared 51 golden years of happiness together. (predeceased 2011). She was active and in many organizations throughout her life; Pan Am airlines in Philadelphia, and later she became a travel agent in South Jersey, where her biggest account was the Miss America. She also became a world traveler during her years as an agent; spending time in Ireland and South America with her family. After retiring Tracey and Bernard settled in Punta Gorda, Florida where she was an active member in the Sacred Heart Church, a volunteer at the Charlotte Harbor Chamber of Commerce, an active member in the PGI Civic Association, and the Charlotte Country Republican Executive Committee, as well as the Charlotte Country Historical Society. One of Tracey's hobbies during retirement was playing Mahjong at the Punta Gorda Country Club. She loved to travel and she was blessed to celebrate her 50th Wedding Anniversary with her beloved husband in Italy in 2009. Tracey led a beautiful life of adventure and happiness. Family and Friends are invited to a visitation on Monday, August 19th, 2019 from 10-11am at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish/Church of St. Bernadette, 1421 New Road in Northfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the American Cancer Society in Tracey's name. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Most Popular
-
Caesars Entertainment parts ways with top executive for three Atlantic City casinos
-
Philadelphia mayor's daughter handcuffed in North Wildwood after brawl with daughter of local councilwoman
-
Two possible state-record cobia caught off South Jersey in past few days
-
Adoption fees waived this weekend at Atlantic County shelter
-
Galloway Township's Ram's Head Inn for sale for $3.5 million
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
Limitless Property Maintenance Powerwashing Biodegradable chemicals, hot water, roof, gutter…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.