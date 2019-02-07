McCabe, James P. Sr., - 95, of Avalon, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late James and Cecilia McGinty McCabe, he summered in Avalon since 1973 until moving here from Bala Cynwyd after retirement in 1997. He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers. He served in the US Army during World War II and in the US Navy serving on the USS New Jersey during the Korean War. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 331 in Stone Harbor, NJ. He was a true patriot and hero. Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sara J. Godino McCabe; his children, James McCabe Jr, Matthew (Terri) McCabe, Mark McCabe, and Sheila (Michael) Boornazian; his brother Bernie (Lynn) McCabe; and his seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Maria Hemsley, his sister Mary Ann Quinn and his brothers Matt McCabe, Tom McCabe and Peter McCabe. Family was Jim's priority throughout all his life. He was full of wit and loved to laugh. He enjoyed being by the ocean, fishing, and reading. Memorial Mass will be said on Monday, February 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brendan the Navigator Parish Maris Stella Church, 50th Street and Dune Drive, Avalon, where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Post 331, P.O. Box 232, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247. Condolences at www.radzieta.com.
