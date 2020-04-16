McCafferty, Edward J., - 59, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed way on Monday, April 13, 2020. He was born in Atlantic City, NJ on January 8, 1961. Eddie liked to go fishing. He had a great love for his family and a heart of gold. He would do anything for anyone including giving you the shirt off his back. He is preceded in death by his brother, Fred McCafferty. Eddie is survived by his mother, Madeline Thomas; his sisters, Mary Jane Maser and Debra Caracappa; and his five nieces, one nephew and three great nieces. Services will be private. Donations made in Edward McCafferty's name may be made to the animal shelter of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

