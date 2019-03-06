McCafferty, Orsolina (nee Rando) (Shorty), - 82, of Galloway, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019, after a brief illness. Shorty is survived by her brother Joseph Rando of California, 14 nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her loving husband Raymond (Duke) McCafferty, mother Leah Rando, father Anthony Rando, and her beloved dog Pepe. Shorty worked at Lenox China where she had many friends but spent most of her career at Caesars Hotel and Casino as a security guard. She loved working in the yard and gardening, especially growing her own Jersey tomatoes. A memorial service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, at 6:00 pm, at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave, Absecon, NJ. Friends may call from 5:00 pm until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of Shorty to St. Judes Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org/donate. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
